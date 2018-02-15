FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina has been cleared after he used pepper spray on a high school student.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Lt. Steven Swain said in a statement that Deputy Tajaye Murray did not act improperly when he used pepper spray on a student at Seventh-First High School in Fayetteville on Feb. 6.

Swain said the investigation included a review of security video.

He said the use of the spray as minimal force was proper under the agency’s policies.

Investigators said the pepper spray was used on a male student who tried to join a fight between two female students.

Swain said the male student did not assault Murray but was resisting arrest. The teen has been charged with resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.