ABERDEEN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says four deputies placed on desk work after a fatal shooting will be returning to active duty.
Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey told a news conference Tuesday that the decision follows an internal review which concluded the deputies did nothing wrong in the shooting death of 33-year-old Arthur Garner.
Godfrey said his deputies were called to a home near Aberdeen around 3 a.m. July 28 in response to a domestic fight.
The sheriff said his deputies shot and killed Garner after he fired on them, but he later said Garner didn’t fire his weapon and apologized if that statement upset Garner’s family.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26 WATCH
- How to find and delete Google’s tracking of your devices
- Google tracks your movements, like it or not
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
- Glacier latest US park to be scorched by Western wildfires VIEW
Godfrey said his office believes those deputies and officers involved performed in compliance with federal and state laws and in compliance with department polices.