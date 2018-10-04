RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The lead spokesman for the North Carolina Democratic Party has apologized for tweets that used derogatory language about women, which he posted while he was in a previous job.
Communications Director Robert Howard said he sent the tweets while he was trying to become a comedian. The tweets, sent between 2011 and 2013, were first reported by NC Insider, a state government news service.
Among the tweets, Howard expressed excitement that actress Reese Witherspoon was hit by a car on the same day in 2011 that nude photos appeared of two other female celebrities. Howard tweeted, “Greatest day ever?”
Party Executive Director Kimberly Reynolds says she and party Chairman Wayne Goodwin accepted Howard’s apology.
North Carolina Republican Party Vice Chairwoman Michele Nix says Howard’s tweets were “utterly inappropriate and offensive.”