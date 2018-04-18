RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — How far corporal punishment can go before parents are committing child abuse is on trial at North Carolina’s highest court.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about the misdemeanor conviction of a father who left bruises on his 10-year-old son’s leg. Dean Varner paddled his son for turning up his nose at pizza for dinner. Varner used the same paddle he was swatted with as a child.

Varner’s attorney says the Lee County man used corporal punishment within his legal right as a parent. Varner’s defense says the trial judge should have told jurors that parents are allowed to apply moderate punishment, meaning no lasting injuries. They say the boy’s bruises faded in a few days.

A state attorney says bruises lasting for days are not moderate.