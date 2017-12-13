Share story

By
The Associated Press

LINDEN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple is accused of biting and beating two children over a two-year period.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that 24-year-old Natasha Shaniece Forrest and 27-year-old Tevin Deangelo McDonald were each charged Tuesday with two counts of intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

Forrest, the children’s mother, is also charged with two counts of a more severe offense, intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

Arrest warrants in the Cumberland County Magistrate’s Office say the two children, ages 4 and 6, were underweight and had human bite marks on the body. Warrants said both children had permanent scarring experienced mental and emotional consequences.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Forrest was convicted of child abuse in 2013. Arrest documents say she’s no longer on probation.

It’s unclear if McDonald and Forrest have lawyers.

___

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

The Associated Press