LINDEN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple is accused of biting and beating two children over a two-year period.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that 24-year-old Natasha Shaniece Forrest and 27-year-old Tevin Deangelo McDonald were each charged Tuesday with two counts of intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.
Forrest, the children’s mother, is also charged with two counts of a more severe offense, intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
Arrest warrants in the Cumberland County Magistrate’s Office say the two children, ages 4 and 6, were underweight and had human bite marks on the body. Warrants said both children had permanent scarring experienced mental and emotional consequences.
Forrest was convicted of child abuse in 2013. Arrest documents say she’s no longer on probation.
It’s unclear if McDonald and Forrest have lawyers.
___
Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com