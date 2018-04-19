WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A college in North Carolina has selected an interim president to take over May 1.

Salem Academy and College in Winston-Salem said in a news release Wednesday that Sandra J. Doran will lead the women’s liberal arts school while a nationwide search is conducted for a permanent president.

Salem President Lorraine Sterritt announced her resignation in January and has accepted a position as president of Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont. Sterritt will begin her duties there in July.

Doran most recently served as the national program director of the New England Board of Higher Education in Boston and as entrepreneur in residence at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Salem has about 1,100 students.