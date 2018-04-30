DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The chancellor of a historically black North Carolina college is apologizing to alumni and students for a new logo which is drawing criticism.
The Herald-Sun of Durham reports N.C. Central Chancellor Johnson Akinleye assured opponents in a message on the university’s website that the older logo, which features the school’s Eagle mascot, will continue to be used for the school’s athletic program and that its historic seal isn’t disappearing.
The new maroon-and-gray logo is a chevron-like image inspired by the architecture on the exterior of the university’s administration building.
Alumni used the word “boring” and “trash” to describe the new logo, and incoming student body president Davanta Parker has started a contest to solicit new designs. So far, he’s retweeted a half-dozen designs which led to informal voting by students.
