NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina coastal town has hired a professional trapper to rid it of the coyotes roaming on the beaches and among the oceanfront homes.

Nags Head Police Chief Kevin Brinkley said the Outer Banks town hired Leary Sink after receiving 68 complaints during a two-year period, according to The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk .

The coyotes were killing pets, running along the beach near sunbathers and roaming and raising their young in neighborhoods.

So far, 17 coyotes have been killed. Sink said the trapped animals, which were captured during the state’s trapping season from December through February, are shot on site typically by an animal control officer.

Sink said the coyotes cannot be released elsewhere or they become a problem elsewhere.

“I think I’m getting groups dispersing back and forth through Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk,” he said.

Sink said he saw coyotes roaming near Jockey’s Ridge and heard them howling at night near the Wright Brothers Memorial. They cross waters to make homes on islands near Oregon Inlet and make dens anywhere there is cover, including vacant lots within neighborhoods. People have reported pets getting attacked and killed.

Last year, North Carolina hunters killed 45,568 coyotes and trappers captured and killed another 6,337, according to a report by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Federally protected red wolves also roam the five-county area where the state requires a permit to kill coyotes. The coyotes look similar to red wolves, and hair samples from the disposed coyotes will be tested to make sure they were not part red wolf.

Despite the extermination efforts, more than 30 studies have shown that the coyote population always recovers, the commission report said. A three-year South Carolina study looked at an area where coyotes were reduced by 78 percent annually, and their numbers rebounded to pre-trapping levels in nine months.

“We hope to decrease them,” Brinkley said. “We’re not going to get rid of them.”

