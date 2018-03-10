Share story

By
The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina city see an area around an airport as the potential source of a contaminant in its drinking water.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports city officials are pointing specifically to a place near Piedmont Triad International Airport where firefighters used a synthetic foam containing PFOS to control fuel-based fires.

PTI also conducts fire-training drills using firefighting foam once a year on its runway, meaning additional PFOS is getting into a nearby stream or ground water.

An online search describes Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, as the key ingredient in stain repellants.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

PTI executive director Kevin Baker said if the city’s analysis points to the tests contributing to contamination and it’s necessary to clean it, the airport will develop a strategy.

___

Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com

The Associated Press