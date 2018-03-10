GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina city see an area around an airport as the potential source of a contaminant in its drinking water.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports city officials are pointing specifically to a place near Piedmont Triad International Airport where firefighters used a synthetic foam containing PFOS to control fuel-based fires.

PTI also conducts fire-training drills using firefighting foam once a year on its runway, meaning additional PFOS is getting into a nearby stream or ground water.

An online search describes Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, as the key ingredient in stain repellants.

PTI executive director Kevin Baker said if the city’s analysis points to the tests contributing to contamination and it’s necessary to clean it, the airport will develop a strategy.

