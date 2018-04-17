CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city councilwoman is questioning the reality of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed about 3,000 people.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield posted on her Facebook page Monday a link to an article from Awarenessact.com titled “It’s Official: European Scientific Journal Concludes 9/11 Was A Controlled Demolition.”

In the post, Mayfield wrote that she’s waiting for someone to produce pieces of the “alleged plane that opened the doors for US citizens to (lose) all privacy rights.” Mayfield told WFAE-FM in Charlotte that she thought the attacks were used “to not only create a way through government to spy on the American people, but also to privatize a lot of the work that is happening on the ground.”

Mayfield didn’t immediately return phone calls seeking additional comment Tuesday.

