WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and displaced three people.
WGHP-TV reports the fire burned through the New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church about 2:55 a.m. Monday. Fire officials said the roof collapsed and more than 30 firefighters tried to contain the blaze. WGHP says they were still working on scene about 8 a.m.
WGHP says the Red Cross is assisting three neighbors of the church who were displaced when a side of their home caught fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Information from: WGHP-TV.