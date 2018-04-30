WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and displaced three people.

WGHP-TV reports the fire burned through the New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church about 2:55 a.m. Monday. Fire officials said the roof collapsed and more than 30 firefighters tried to contain the blaze. WGHP says they were still working on scene about 8 a.m.

WGHP says the Red Cross is assisting three neighbors of the church who were displaced when a side of their home caught fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Information from: WGHP-TV.