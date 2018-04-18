DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university chancellor is being sued by a former vice chancellor who said he was fired for questioning a $70,000 SUV purchase.

WRAL-TV in Raleigh reports the lawsuit by Benjamin Durant, former vice chancellor for administration and finance, named N.C. Central Chancellor Johnson Akinleye.

The state confirmed that university funds were used to purchase a GMC Yukon Denali, which the state Department of Administration said was sold at auction. The lawsuit says Akinleye was dissatisfied with a new Nissan Pathfinder provided for him last summer.

The lawsuit also accused Akinleye and two members of the UNC Board of Governors of trying to steer a $90 million student housing contract toward a specific vendor.

N.C. Central issued a statement saying the school will defend the allegations in court.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com