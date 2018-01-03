Share story

By
The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is bracing for snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning or advisory for 44 counties in central and eastern North Carolina.

A wind chill advisory is in effect in 22 counties in western North Carolina.

Many schools and government offices planned to close early Wednesday.

Duke Energy reports about 3,500 customers without electricity, with the biggest problems in Cumberland and Harnett counties.

Up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of snow is expected along the Outer Banks with 5 inches (13 centimeters) expected in eastern North Carolina.

Some areas near the coast could get as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow by Thursday.

In western North Carolina wind chills of -25 (-32 Celsius) degrees are possible through Thursday.

