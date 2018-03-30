RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It’s been a year since the partial repeal of North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” helped take the state off the national news.
But the 2016 law hasn’t been forgotten this year with Democrats seeking to retake control of the legislature. Republican incumbents are being targeted for pushing the law also known as HB 2. One GOP senator even has a May primary opponent who is focusing on this issue.
The law said transgender people had to use public bathrooms matching their birth certificates and barred local anti-discrimination ordinances.
Democratic consultant Morgan Jackson said HB 2 has damaged the Republican brand.
But state GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse says people are tired of the issue and he doesn’t expect it factor much this year.