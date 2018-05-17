ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city sought the public’s help in finding a suspected bank robber, but an apparent case of nerves was all it took to help them catch their man.

Asheville police tell the Asheville Citizen-Times 46-year-old Mario Devon Sauls apparently freaked out after seeing his picture posted everywhere as a suspect in a robbery at a State Employees Credit Union branch on Wednesday. Arrest warrants said a man wrote a bomb threat on a deposit slip and handed it to a teller, who gave him money.

Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said Sauls approached an officer as she pumped gas Thursday and confessed to the robbery.

Sauls is in the Buncombe County jail in lieu of an $80,000 secured bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

