RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina A&T State University football team has been lauded by members of the General Assembly for an unforgettable season.

The House and Senate passed a resolution Thursday with Aggies players, staff and the school chancellor in attendance. They honored the Greensboro university for its undefeated record and Celebration Bowl victory in December that crowned the Aggies with their fourth Historically Black Colleges and Universities national championship.

Legislators praised the school for its football prowess and strong academics. The resolution identified famous alumni, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson, current U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, and astronaut Ronald McNair, who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion.