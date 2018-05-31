GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who skipped out of his assault trial has been found guilty while he was absent from court.
WITN in Greenville reports prosecutors in Pitt County say Rontrell Hooks was found guilty on Wednesday of assault inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun.
Hooks was on trial for a 2016 assault of a Greenville man who was severely beaten after complaining about Hooks and others drinking and being disruptive.
According to prosecutors, Hooks posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail on Tuesday. He failed to appear for court on Wednesday, but the trial continued without him.
One prosecutor said Hooks can’t be sentenced until he is found.
Information from: WITN-TV, http://www.witn.com/