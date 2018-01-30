RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — People can give written comments to a special committee assigned to make recommendations on a proposal to move three Confederate monuments on North Carolina’s old Capitol grounds to a Civil War battlefield.

The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources this week announced a web portal to send information and opinions to a five-member panel comprised of members of the North Carolina Historical Commission. People can also send statements by regular mail. Committee members also agreed last week they would have at least one public hearing.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration wants to move the monuments to the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site in Johnston County.

The historical commission, which will make the monument decision, asked the committee to report back for its April meeting.