CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is disputing a report from the state auditor saying more than 1,900 computers it bought are unaccounted for, suggesting the number is far less.

The Charlotte Observer initially reported State Auditor Beth Wood said while DPS was able to track down most of the 8,600 desktop and laptop computers purchased in 2014 and 2015, many are still missing. The audit pointed out that the department distributed the computers to users but didn’t track and account for them.

In its response, DPS said there are 188 desktops and 27 laptops in the department’s IT cost center, which is how the missing computers are described. According to its information systems management, the department says number of missing computers is around 200.