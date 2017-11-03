RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The State Bureau of Investigation has delivered more than 13 tons of prescription pills for incineration, setting a record for disposal of unused medications in North Carolina.

A news release from the agency said Operation Medicine Drop broke the record for a one-time event as well as yearly totals. So far in 2017, more than 48,000 pounds of unused medications have been collected and destroyed.

The pills were collected on Wednesday.

Operation Medicine Drop, held annually in the spring and fall, encourages people to dispose of their unused, unwanted and expired medications by dropping them off at their local law enforcement agency or designated pharmacy. Law enforcement agencies take the collected medicines to one of eight SBI field offices where they are delivered to a unit in Raleigh for disposal.