Nation & World North and South Korean leaders sit down for summit talks on the North’s nuclear weapons Originally published April 26, 2018 at 6:20 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press GOYANG, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korean leaders sit down for summit talks on the North’s nuclear weapons. The Associated Press Next StoryKim Jong Un tells his southern rival he doesn’t want repeat of past “where we were unable to fulfill our agreements” Previous StoryTuesday funeral set for slain Dallas police officer