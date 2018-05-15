MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Health officials in suburban New York say they’ve confirmed that the illness that shut down a Westchester County diner last week was the highly contagious norovirus.

The Mamaroneck Diner & Pizza Restaurant voluntarily closed on Friday after two customers contacted the eatery and said they’d fallen ill. The Westchester County Health Department confirmed Monday that an outbreak of norovirus sickened the customers.

The health department says the diner has been “extremely cooperative” in ensuring every precaution was taken to prevent spreading of the norovirus.

Norovirus is one of the most common causes of foodborne illness and symptoms include severe vomiting and diarrhea. There’s no treatment for norovirus other than to drink plenty of fluids and let the illness run its course.