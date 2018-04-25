CLINTON, N.Y. (AP) — Officials at an upstate New York college have confirmed that norovirus sickened over 50 students.

Hamilton College said Wednesday that testing confirmed norovirus. The highly contagious bug causes diarrhea, nausea, muscle pain, vomiting and other symptoms.

College officials say dining halls, bathrooms and other common areas will be cleaned. The college is also providing disinfectant wipes for students and staff.

Health officials say norovirus can be transmitted through human contact and contaminated surfaces. Students and staff have been advised to frequently wash their hands with soap and water.

Associate Dean of Students for Health and Safety Jeffrey Landry says sick students should wait two days after their symptoms subside before returning to class.