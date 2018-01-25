NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Police in the northeastern Nebraska city of Norfolk are looking for those who have been passing counterfeit money to local businesses.

Police say that so far this year, the department has taken eight reports of counterfeit cash being passed in Norfolk. The denominations include $10, $20, and $50 bills.

While some are attempts to replicate actual currency, many of the bills are readily identifiable as fake. These bills have the words “COPY” and or the incorrect president’s name on them. Some bills are labeled as “Motion Picture Money” to be used on movie sets.

Police say the US Currency Education Program identifies security features on each denomination of real bills. They can be found online at https://www.uscurrency.gov/denominations .