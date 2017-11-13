NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Norfolk City Council is set to decide whether to grant easements for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross two drinking water reservoirs, the only ones in its path.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the council will consider the issue Tuesday. Senior city staffers and Dominion Energy, the 600-mile (965-kilometer) natural gas pipeline’s lead partner, say they’re confident it can be safely routed under the reservoirs.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Club and other environmental advocates are asking the council to put a hold on the request.

If the city rejects the request, Dominion and its partners could turn to eminent domain.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline would start in West Virginia, cross Virginia and run into North Carolina. A spur off the main line would run from near the North Carolina-Virginia border to Chesapeake.