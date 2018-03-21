HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Another winter storm is impacting the state as the first day of spring seems like a distant dream.

Bradley International Airport says approximately 30 percent of today’s flights are cancelled due to weather conditions.

Over 600 state plow trucks and 200 private contractors are gearing up to clear the roads. Gov. Dannel Malloy says he will partially activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center at 2 p.m.

Hartford is snowflake free, but has several inches of snow are forecast to accumulate during the evening. Over a foot of snow is predicted for many parts of Connecticut.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Thursday.