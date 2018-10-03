Share story

By
The Associated Press

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal inspectors say they found nooses made from bedsheets hanging in more than a dozen cells a Southern California immigration detention facility.

The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General issued a scathing report after visiting the privately-run detention facility in the city of Adelanto in May.

The report says inspectors found nooses in 15 of 20 cells and guards said removing the sheets wasn’t a high priority.

It says detainees reported waiting months to see a doctor and a dentist suggested detainees could use string from socks to floss their teeth.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman says the agency will conduct an immediate review of the facility.

The facility operated by the GEO Group houses up to 1,940 detainees.

