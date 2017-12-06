LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas nonprofit organization is creating a program to award scholarships for 12 adults to attend classes on computer coding.

ARCodeKids announced Wednesday it was creating the program to award $6,000 scholarships for the adults to attend the 12-week Arkansas Coding Academy. Representatives of the ARCodeKids and the academy announced the new program at the state Capitol with Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Four of the 12 scholarships have been designated for employees of state government, one from each of Arkansas’ congressional districts, and the state workers will receive paid leave during the academy.

Hutchinson also announced that enrollment in state high school computer science classes has increased to more than 6,000 students this year, compared to 5,500 last school year.