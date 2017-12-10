SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana nonprofit that has hosted a summer camp for people with disabilities since 1940 seeks donations to buy the camp’s leased site.

Camp Millhouse Director Diana Breden says camp officials need $50,000 to secure a matching grant from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County to help buy the 45-acre wooded site just southwest of South Bend. More than $20,000 of that has been donated in the past week.

The South Bend Tribune reports Camp Millhouse has agreed to pay the land’s owner $500,000 by Dec. 22 to buy the land and its buildings.

Camp Millhouse has hosted its summer camp for disabled children and adults since 1940. The site is currently limited to 60 campers per week, but new cabins are planned once the land is purchased.

