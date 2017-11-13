HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An animal rights organization has asked a court to legally recognize the personhood rights of three elephants at a Connecticut zoo and order them released.
The Nonhuman Rights Project announced Monday it has filed a lawsuit in Connecticut Superior Court on behalf of elephants named Beulah, Karen and Minnie at Commerford Zoo, a traveling petting zoo based in Goshen.
The nonprofit wants the court to release the elephants to a natural habitat sanctuary. It has filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, which for people relates to whether someone is being unlawfully detained and should see a judge.
Glamour Beasts: The dark side of elephant captivityClick here or on the photo above to see The Seattle Times’ 2012 investigation into elephant deaths in U.S. zoos.
Seattle’s elephantsElephants from Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo were moved to the Oklahoma City Zoo in 2015 after a bruising political and court fight. Activists had wanted the elephants transferred to a sanctuary in California.
- March 5, 2015: Seattle City Council won’t block elephants’ move to Oklahoma
- March 8, 2015: Jerry Large: Animal rights and why they matter
- March 9, 2015: Who owns Seattle’s elephants? Suit challenges zoo’s control
- March 16, 2015: How much does it cost to move two elephants? $111,000
- April 7, 2015: Federal judge ‘troubled’ by OKC Zoo, but won’t block elephants’ move
- April 15, 2015: Elephants loaded on trucks for move
- Photo gallery: The move from Seattle
- Jan. 30, 2016: Chai, elephant at heart of zoo fight, dies at 37
- Photo gallery: Chai, a life in captivity
The organization argued unsuccessfully this year for two adult male chimps to be considered legal people.
Commerford Zoo hasn’t responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.