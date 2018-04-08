MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A nonprofit has started efforts to bring a transitional living facility to the city of Minot to serve people with disabilities or other difficulties.

The Minot Planning Commission recently approved a conditional use permit for the request of Power of the Purse, Inc. The permit prohibits sex offenders or people with violent criminal pasts and ban weapons, alcohol and illegal drugs on the premises.

The permit is for a house in the southwest part of the city, the Minot Daily News reported . The house would have five bedrooms and accommodate up to 16 people and would be staffed with a live-in manager.

The home’s residents must be 18 years of age and capable of providing their own personal care. They also would be required to pay rent and attend school or work.

Kristen Boen of Power of the Purse said the group home would fill a significant need in the community without having to draw on government funds. She said the nonprofit needs the permit in place to begin working with groups that may be interested in placing clients.

Boen said as details become available, the house manager will be reaching out to nearby residents to provide information and answer questions.

Mayor Chuck Barney said a transitional living facility could help the city’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis by providing people in recovery with a place to transition.

“I commend the Power of the Purse for taking the initiative to bring forward on their own volition this opportunity for our community,” Barney said.

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com