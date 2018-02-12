LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A nonprofit is seeking ranchers to share their stories for a new branding history exhibit.

The Herald Journal reports the stories are for “Branding a Tradition: Cattle Ranchers of The Bear River Region,” an exhibit debuting at the 2018 Block Film and Arts Festival in September.

The Bear River Heritage Area is searching for ranchers throughout the seven Utah and Idaho counties in the heritage area.

The group has four ranchers who have signed up, but it will not limit the number of participants.

Heritage Area assistant Courtney Cochley says the project delves into an element of agriculture the organization has yet to work on.

While the exhibit is being primarily prepared for the Block Festival, Cochley says they hope to use it in local libraries as well.

