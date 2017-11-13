ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — An Astoria nonprofit is restoring the historic Tourist No. 2 ferry in hopes it can be used for river excursions.
The Astoria Ferry Group plans to move the vessel to a waterfront commercial complex for more public exposure while volunteers prepare it for the Coast Guard certification needed to carry groups on the water.
The Daily Astorian reports the ferry was built in 1924 and worked the Columbia River until it was commandeered by the Navy during World War II to lay mines at the mouth of the river.
The ferry later returned to Astoria before spending decades in Washington state.
The nonprofit raised more than $50,000 to have it brought home last year. The vessel needs a lot of work, and the group Restore Oregon has included the ferry on its list of the state’s most endangered properties.
