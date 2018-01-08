OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group that supports families of those wounded or killed in combat is planning a 24-bed residential home in eastern Nebraska for wounded veterans who have no one to provide day-to-day care.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 10 acres have been donated on the north side of Omaha for the home, provided that Wounded Warriors Family Support is able to raise enough money for the project.

Former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub serves on the group’s board, and he says he’s confident the group can amass an estimated $6 million to $10 million to build the home and fund an endowment.

The home would be designed for men and women who need help with daily activities — cooking, bathing and dressing, for example. It would not provide skilled nursing care.

