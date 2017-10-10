WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A nonprofit group has ordered a $1,000 reward for the return of a bronze lectern that was recently stolen from a Wilmington church.

The nearly 7-foot-tall (2.13-meter) lectern went missing from the Cathedral Church of St. John during the past two weeks. It had sat in the sanctuary for more than a century.

The Ministry of Caring, a nonprofit group that recently purchased the church, said the reward is “no questions asked.”

The ministry is planning to convert the 160-year-old Gothic Revival-style church into apartments for moderate- and lower-income senior residents.