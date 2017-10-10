WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A nonprofit group has ordered a $1,000 reward for the return of a bronze lectern that was recently stolen from a Wilmington church.
The nearly 7-foot-tall (2.13-meter) lectern went missing from the Cathedral Church of St. John during the past two weeks. It had sat in the sanctuary for more than a century.
The Ministry of Caring, a nonprofit group that recently purchased the church, said the reward is “no questions asked.”
The ministry is planning to convert the 160-year-old Gothic Revival-style church into apartments for moderate- and lower-income senior residents.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake