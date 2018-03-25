SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Only about four out of 10 low-income Utah students eat the free breakfasts offered at public schools, the lowest rate in the country.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports a new nonprofit is hoping to double participation rates by urging schools to offer the meal after school starts and not just before the first bell rings.

Marti Woolford estimates Utah schools are leaving untouched more than $13 million in allocated federal funding for subsidized meals. Woolford’s nonprofit, Utahns Against Hunger, hopes to raise the state’s participation rate to 70 percent, a difference of about 45,000 children.

Woolford feels the strategy used by most Utah schools to have qualified children arrive early to collect their meal is problematic for low-income students, who might struggle to get to school on time or feel a stigma if their friends are off playing while they eat alone.

