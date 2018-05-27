PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island nonprofit that helps veterans is honoring U.S. service members killed in action with boots placed in Roger Williams Park.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island says its “Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial” will be at the park over Memorial Day weekend.

The nonprofit began placing boots in the park in 2016 to honor service members killed in action while defending the nation against terrorism since Sept. 11, 2001.

It dedicates a boot, flag and name placard for each one, with nearly 7,000 boots in total by the Temple to Music at the park.

It says it’s a reminder of the true cost of freedom.

The nonprofit is hosting a free patriotic concert in the park and laser light show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.