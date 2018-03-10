MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against a Boston-area nonprofit, saying that employees were illegally fired for trying to unionize.

Human services agency Triangle Inc., dismissed three employees last August in a move that federal labor officials are saying was an effort to quash a union drive to organize with SEIU Local 509.

Former Triangle employees Amy Banelis, Joseph DiVincenzo, and Jim Kane are charging that CEO Coleman Nee, a former Cabinet secretary under Governor Deval Patrick, took part in coercing employees with other Triangle leaders to stop union activities.

In court documents, Banelis, DiVincenzo and Kane say that Nee told them that if they supported the union, “they would be fired.”

Nee says the decision to cut the employee came as a result of budget cuts.