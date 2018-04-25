Share story

By
The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Landmarks Illinois’ list issued Wednesday of the most endangered historic places in the state:

—The Forum, Chicago

—James R. Thompson Center, Chicago

—Second Church of Christ Scientist, Chicago

—Chautauquas and Tabernacles, Des Plaines, Freeport and Shelbyville

—State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin and Springfield

—Varsity Theater Block, Evanston

—The Nite Spot Cafe, Fairmont City

—Central Congregational Church, Galesburg

—Early settlement-era buildings, Geneva

—Kincaid Mounds, Massac and Pope counties

—Old Nichols Library, Naperville

—Rock Island County Courthouse, Rock Island

—Stran-Steel House, Wilmette

Source: Landmarks Illinois

The Associated Press