SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Landmarks Illinois’ list issued Wednesday of the most endangered historic places in the state:
—The Forum, Chicago
—James R. Thompson Center, Chicago
—Second Church of Christ Scientist, Chicago
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
—Chautauquas and Tabernacles, Des Plaines, Freeport and Shelbyville
—State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin and Springfield
—Varsity Theater Block, Evanston
—The Nite Spot Cafe, Fairmont City
—Central Congregational Church, Galesburg
—Early settlement-era buildings, Geneva
—Kincaid Mounds, Massac and Pope counties
—Old Nichols Library, Naperville
—Rock Island County Courthouse, Rock Island
—Stran-Steel House, Wilmette
Source: Landmarks Illinois