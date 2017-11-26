BOSTON (AP) — A foundation that donates dresses to underprivileged girls is reaching out to a Boston neighborhood as the holiday dance season draws near.

Boston-based UsTrendy, which sells ball gowns and other couture online, founded Believe in Yourself to promote a positive body image among young women and provide dresses to those who otherwise couldn’t afford them.

Founder Sam Sisakhti says the organization will be at the Yawkey Club in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Nov. 29 to hand out dresses for New Year’s Eve and other holiday events.

The nonprofit group also plans to have a TED Talk mentor talk to the girls about how to be content with their bodies and deal with bullying online and on social media.

Believe in Yourself distributes new and unworn designer dresses for school functions.