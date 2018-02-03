NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A nonprofit has donated the region’s first two temperature-controlled beds to preserve stillborn babies at hospitals.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the nonprofit called Kennedy’s Angel Gowns has donated the so-called “Cuddle Cots” to Sentara Leigh Hospital. The cots cool the bodies of stillborn infants to allow parents more time to grieve.

The nonprofit was started by Heather and Demetri Wilson. The couple lost a baby girl 36 weeks into a pregnancy 8 ½ years ago.

Heather Wilson tells the newspaper she would give anything for just a “couple more minutes” with the infant if she could turn back the hands of time.

Nurse clinician Kelly Rockel says the temperature-controlled cots “give our moms more time with their babies” at the Norfolk hospital.

The temperature-controlled cots cost about $2,500 each.

