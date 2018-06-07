PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police records show the executive director of a Rhode Island nonprofit was one of 17 people arrested in an undercover prostitution sting.
The Providence Journal reports 49-year-old James Monteiro was arrested during a sting Sunday morning in Central Falls where city officers posed as prostitutes.
Monteiro has been charged with soliciting an undercover officer for prostitution and resisting arrest.
Monteiro is the executive director of the organization Billy Taylor House in Mount Hope, and he is a prominent activist for people who have been incarcerated.
He denied the charges Thursday, saying he had pulled over in Central Falls to use his phone when someone walked up to his car.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com