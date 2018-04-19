SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More than 800,000 of Oregon’s 2.6 million voters are not registered with any party. That’s fewer than the number of registered Democrats and more than the number of registered Republicans.

The Bulletin reports Democrats and Republicans are urging voters to register with their parties before Tuesday, the deadline to vote in the May 15 primary election.

The May primary is closed to Democrats and Republicans, meaning only voters registered in that party can vote to determine that party’s candidate for the general election.

The Independent Party allows any registered voter to cast a ballot in its primary.

Unless nonaffiliated voters register by Tuesday or opt for the Independent Party ballot, they will be shut out of choosing the first round of candidates for governor, Congress and the Legislature.

