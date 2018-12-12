WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced Wednesday as the show prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina and “Orange Is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox will read the nominations beginning at 7 a.m. Pacific at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.

The SAG Awards honor the best performances in television and film.

The nominations and ceremony come in between the Golden Globe Awards, which made the Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” its top-nominated film last week, and the Academy Awards.

The SAG Awards will be held on Jan. 27 during a ceremony broadcast live by TNT and TBS. This year’s show will honor Alan Alda with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.