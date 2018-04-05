HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s new nominee for chief justice of the state Supreme Court would be the first African-American to hold the judicial branch’s top job.

The Democratic governor announced Thursday that he is nominating Associate Supreme Court Justice Richard Robinson for chief justice. If confirmed by the legislature, Robinson would succeed Chase Rogers, who retired in February.

Malloy’s last chief justice nominee, Associate Justice Andrew McDonald, was rejected last week by the state Senate in a mostly party-line vote in which Republicans opposed him. McDonald would have been the first openly gay state chief justice in the country. Republicans cited McDonald’s rulings, while Democrats accused Republicans of anti-gay bias.

Malloy also nominated Superior Court Judge Steven Ecker as an associate justice to succeed Robinson.