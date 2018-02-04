CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance is seeking nominations for its annual awards that honored historic preservation project across the state.
The deadline is March 12 to submit a nomination for the awards that recognize individuals, organizations, or businesses for everything from restoration and stewardship. The award will be presented in Concord May 8 at the Concord City Auditorium.
Last year’s winners included the rehabilitation of an old store in Effingham and the revitalization of a vacant mill building in Claremont. In Concord, the city’s revitalization of Main Street and the state’s restoration of the Statehouse dome took home awards.
Other projects honored include the preservation of tin ceilings at the trustees’ office of the Canterbury Shaker Village and renovations at the Northwood Congregational Church.
