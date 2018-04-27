NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the border city of Nogales say one of their officers has been shot.

The Nogales Police Department and local media reported Friday that the wounded officer is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody.

KGUN-TV in Tucson reports the officer was flown to a hospital in Tucson.

The department said in a post on its Facebook page that no other suspects are at large. The agency also asked for the public’s prayers.

No other details about the injured officer or the suspect were immediately available.