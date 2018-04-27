NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the border city of Nogales say one of their officers has been shot.
The Nogales Police Department and local media reported Friday that the wounded officer is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody.
KGUN-TV in Tucson reports the officer was flown to a hospital in Tucson.
The department said in a post on its Facebook page that no other suspects are at large. The agency also asked for the public’s prayers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
No other details about the injured officer or the suspect were immediately available.