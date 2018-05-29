SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley have sharpened their messages with ads criticizing each other during the final days of South Dakota’s high-profile Republican governor primary.

The exchange over the airwaves comes as the two political heavyweights campaign ahead of the June 5 primary election. A Noem ad takes aim at Jackley’s tough-on crime credentials, accusing him of being soft in his prosecution of a financial misconduct case involving the EB-5 visa program.

Jackley released an advertisement criticizing Noem’s “deceptive attack ads” and saying she broke several congressional campaign promises. The conservative blog South Dakota War College first reported the news.

An Argus Leader and KELO-TV poll released Tuesday suggests it’s a close race, with Noem and Jackley running about even among likely voters interviewed last week.