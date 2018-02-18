SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nobody was hurt when six freight train cars derailed near a Southern California mountain town.

The BNSF Railway Company says most of the train cars were empty and the others were carrying wine when they came off the tracks Saturday near Tehachapi east of Bakersfield.

The derailment briefly shut down some lanes on rural State Route 58 but the debris was cleared after several hours.

KBAK-TV says the cause is under investigation.