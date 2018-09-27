JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital for tests.

Tutu’s office said Thursday that the Nobel laureate is in good spirits and hopes to go home in a few days.

Tutu has been treated for prostate cancer for many years. He turns 87 on Oct. 7.

Last week, Tutu said in a statement that terminally ill people should have the right to a “dignified assisted death.”

The statement followed a murder charge against a local campaigner for the legalization of euthanasia.